City's forensic lab to get rapid DNA testing kits

To help the police tackle sexual assault cases and identify mangled dead bodies, the state government is planning to deploy 'rapid' DNA testing machines' in its Regional Forensic Science Laboratories for faster genetic analysis.

This will help generate evidence faster for judicial scrutiny. Compared to the conventional method, which takes three days to generate results, the new methodology will give reports about the genetic profile in around three hours.

"We have projected our demand to the government for rapid DNA testing equipment," SP Yadav, Director General, Legal and Technical, Maharashtra Police, told DNA.

He said this will enable the tests to be completed in just three hours. "Since it is a kit, the entire process of procurement of chemicals will go away," explained Yadav, adding that the equipment combined the three processes of extraction, proliferation and DNA fingerprinting.

The machine, which is expected to cost Rs 2.5 to 3 crore, will process nine samples in three hours. It will be kept in the Mumbai forensic science laboratory and proliferate to other centres gradually based on the results.

"This will help in cases of unclaimed dead bodies, sexual assault, paternity suits and in situations where mangled bodies are recovered from accident and crash sites," explained an official from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL).

"We get an average of 22 cases per month of unclaimed dead bodies," the official added, stating that it will also enable faster identification of mangled and unidentified bodies at accident sites.

