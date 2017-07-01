City residents rush to grab pre-GST deals

While consumers were bagging such deals, service providers were also making sure that their customers were well informed about the new revision.

For this Punjabi family from Chembur, purchases that would usually span over six months were cramped into the last few days of June. The family made the most of the pre-GST sale buying electronic items. They were not the only ones to have altered their purchase pattern.

Anu Sinha from Sanpada, too, was rushing to purchase some jewellery over and above the yearly investment she makes. "It makes more sense to buy now because ultimately the consumer will be shelling out more after the 18 percent tax is levied," said Sinha.

Alka Kumar, who was thinking of purchasing a laptop for her son, purchased it a little earlier. "I managed to get a Rs 27,000 discount," said Kumar, a resident of Nerul.

While consumers were bagging such deals, service providers were also making sure that their customers were well informed about the new revision. "Pamphlets were distributed informing people about the increase in taxes and the bracket that will be applied," said Adarsh Shetty, president of AHAR.