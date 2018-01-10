City Metro project: PMO push for ‘Made in India’ coaches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office is said to intervene over the tussle of having the coaches for upcoming Mumbai Metro be ‘Made In India’ under the central government’s ‘Make In India’ policy. The international banks financing the projects are wanting to have international bidding for procurement of coaches, but the PMO is said to have been advocating for having making maximum manufacturing in India.

According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), officials from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the Union Finance Ministry had a meeting with authorities from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) over allowing to have 75 per cent of coaches for Andheri East–Dahisar East Metro-7 corridor, Dahisar- DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor, and DN Nagar -Mandale Metro-2B corridor manufacture in India, and also discussed the same with Union Ministry of Urban Development.

“The DEA is liberal when it comes to allowing coaches be manufactured offshore but the MoUD is staunch and is wanting the 75 per cent of the coaches for Mumbai Metro be procured in India. Hence, now we think that the PMO will have to intervene and mediate between, DEA, MoUD and ADB. Also the Metro projects is being monitored under the pragati portal of PMO and hence their intervention is valid,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The MMRDA is self financing the project cost for civil construction, however, finance for railway tracks, systems and coaches will be financed from the loan sought by ADB. The MMRDA plans to procure 63 driver-less trains of six coaches each for the above mentioned Metro corridors of which 15 coaches will be manufactured outside India, and the remaining within the country.

DNA had reported in November 2017, MMRDA had written to the DEA seeking assistance on the same.

INT’L BIDDING