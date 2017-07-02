City markets witness a lull on Day One

Store owners said that just like they were still understanding the impact of the new tax regime, even buyers wanted to wait and watch due to which footfalls were less.

Shopping at market places and retail stores in popular places was less as compared to regular weekend as markets opened to first day of GST's implementation. Store owners said that just like they were still understanding the impact of the new tax regime, even buyers wanted to wait and watch due to which footfalls were less. But most said that they were conducting business despite not being sure of the tax rate that will be applied.

"It is too early to say about the impact. After four to five days things will be clear and we will decide what rates to apply. Right now we are still understanding," said Nariman Balsara, manager of popular supermarket Asiatic in Churchgate area.

That was however, not the case with some popular places including brands like Bata. The officials at Bata store in Grant Road, were still waiting for an update in the pricing system from their head office. For the time being, they are handing out manually entered bills to customers with old prices.

While these shops looked to sell goods at same rate, in some others customers managed to make most of the old stock that stores looked to clear. Rajendra Kalkar, president of West Coast in, Phoenix Mills located at Lower Parel, said that stock clearance and monsoon sales gave good options for the people and that ensured good business.

That, however, did not hold true for electronic stores Chinatamani World near Parel TT. It failed to make any sales from the morning.