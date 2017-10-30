Charges framed against hawkers

The police have also registered a case against Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for allegedly holding a rally in Malad without police permission

A day after the MNS Malad divisional head Sushant Malavade was grievously injured in an attack by hawkers, the Malad police have booked seven hawkers for attempted murder. The police have also registered a case against Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for allegedly holding a rally in Malad without police permission.

Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Devraj, said: “The rally created hurdle in traffic and it was held without permission; hence, a case for unlawful assembly and holding a rally without permission has been registered in Nirmal Nagar police station. Strict action will be taken against all who have taken law in their hand.”