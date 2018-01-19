Trending#

Benjamin Netanyahu

SC judges against CJI

Bigg Boss 11

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Mumbai
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Central Railway improves Ambivali over 5 hrs

Local Train


Picture for represenation
 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Friday 19 January 2018 6:55 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
The Central Railway (CR) carried out work equivalent to 145 hours during the 5-hour work on the FOB at Ambivali station. Officials said that they carried out improvement work on the 67km-long Kalyan-Kasara stretch.

 
On January 18, CR authorities carried out a special block to launch two steel girders for construction of a 3.7m-wide FOB at Ambivali which is being done by the Army.

 
"While work on this FOB was going on, we completed other maintenance and improvement work between Kalyan to Kasara across various departments, which would otherwise have taken 145 hours," said SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai), Central Railway.

 
There were approximately 500 staff that include 300 from the engineering department, 150 for overhead cables and another 50 for signal and telecommunication. Broadly the locations included Ambivali, Titwala, Khadavali, Asangaon stations and sections of Kalyan-Shahad, Ambivali-Titwala, Titwala-Khadavali, Khadavali-Vasind, Asangaon-Atgaon, Kardi-Umbarmali, and Umbarmali-Kasara.

 
Sources said that the Engineering Department has done 60 hours of work that included track renewals, removal of muck by JCB, replacing vital track materials and its removal. They also removed the worn out overhead cables, contact wires, etc. While the S&T department has completed 25 hours of work that included replacement of points, signal and cable replacement etc.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story