Central Railway improves Ambivali over 5 hrs

The Central Railway (CR) carried out work equivalent to 145 hours during the 5-hour work on the FOB at Ambivali station. Officials said that they carried out improvement work on the 67km-long Kalyan-Kasara stretch.

On January 18, CR authorities carried out a special block to launch two steel girders for construction of a 3.7m-wide FOB at Ambivali which is being done by the Army.

"While work on this FOB was going on, we completed other maintenance and improvement work between Kalyan to Kasara across various departments, which would otherwise have taken 145 hours," said SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai), Central Railway.

There were approximately 500 staff that include 300 from the engineering department, 150 for overhead cables and another 50 for signal and telecommunication. Broadly the locations included Ambivali, Titwala, Khadavali, Asangaon stations and sections of Kalyan-Shahad, Ambivali-Titwala, Titwala-Khadavali, Khadavali-Vasind, Asangaon-Atgaon, Kardi-Umbarmali, and Umbarmali-Kasara.

Sources said that the Engineering Department has done 60 hours of work that included track renewals, removal of muck by JCB, replacing vital track materials and its removal. They also removed the worn out overhead cables, contact wires, etc. While the S&T department has completed 25 hours of work that included replacement of points, signal and cable replacement etc.