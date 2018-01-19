CCTVs for each coach await Railway Board nod

The Central Railway (CR) is pressing ahead with its Rs 177-crore plan to intensify surveillance on tracks via a net of 11,160 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to keep watch in all the coaches of its 155 rakes that ply on Main, Harbour and Transharbour lines. The proposal is awaiting the nod of the authorities.

“We have sent the proposal to the Railway Board for final approval. We have asked for upgraded CCTVs that have facial recognition so they can identify habitual offenders,” said SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai), Central Railway.

Each coach will have a maximum of 6 CCTVs. In addition, as many as 1,106 talk-back systems will also be installed inside women’s compartments to enable them to speak to the train guard in case of an emergency.

The CCTVs will be high-definition and have a 72-hour footage storage.