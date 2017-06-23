CBI to seek max punishment for 1993 blasts case convicts

The prosecution informed the court that the maximum punishment for five of the six convicts is death and CBI would seek for maximum punishment for all them.

The prosecution on Thursday initiated arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to the convicts of the 1993 blasts in the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court presided over by judge Govind Sanap. The prosecution informed the court that the maximum punishment for five of the six convicts is death and CBI would seek for maximum punishment for all them.

“The court will have to consider the glaring evidence brought on record which mentions the death of 257 persons and 713 citizens who were brutally injured in the blasts while deciding on the quantum. It is necessary to mention that the quantity of RDX (explosive) used was 1,500 kg, which could have destroyed the entire city,” said Deepak Salvi, CBI prosecutor.