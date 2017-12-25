CBI fails to keep accused in Rs 180 cr fraud behind bars

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court pulled up the agency for opposing the bail application of one of accused arrested by the agency in a corruption case, as the agency failed to give proper reasoning for opposing his bail. The court held that the accused Pavan Saini, a Rajasthan resident, has assured to co-operate with the investigating officer also the agency does not say if the accused will flee, thus there seems no reason to not to let the accused free on bail.

A case was registered by the CBI against Suja Koshi and many others, which included Saini. CBI alleged that a fraud of Rs 180 crores pertaining to misappropriation of amount by transferring through Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to oriental bank of commerce, Malad branch, for purpose of creating term deposit on February 12 and 17,2014 and that the fraud have been committed by all of the accused.

The accused in his plea had claimed that most of the accused who were arrested in the case were granted bail and thus on the ground of parity, even he should be granted bail.

The CBI in their reply had said that the accused was involved in very serious economic offence involved in fraud of around Rs 180 crores. His role is very serious. The accused deserves no leniency in such fraud of huge amount. He along with other accused has caused serious injury to the economic fabric of nation.

The court in its order said, "The grounds of objection raised by the CBI does not reveal that the accused may flee from clutches of law or he may not appear at time of hearing. The presence of accused can be secured by imposing condition. The trial will take its own time. The nature of offense is such that the custody of accused for further investigation is not required. If he is kept in custody, there is every possibility of he coming in contact with harden criminals and hence in the interest of justice, the accused should be released on bail."