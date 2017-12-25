Catfight over parking against our culture: Bombay High Court

Quashing cross complaints filed by two women, the Bombay High Court directed them to pay Rs 10,000 each to the police welfare fund and observed, "Is this our culture? Women living in a housing society fighting over a petty issue like parking of their cars?"

The court made this observation while hearing a petition filed by two women who filed cross complaints against each other and their family members over a fight which took place between them on July 14 in a Pune housing society.

According to the first complaint, the accused was visiting their relatives in the society and parked their car in the compound due to which the complainant couldn't remove her car which led to a quarrel between the two women, following which they filed a complaint with the Wakad police station.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice NW Sambre expressed displeasure over the women trying to tear each other's clothes and using expletive words in the presence of elders. The bench said, "How can such language be used by educated people?"

Over time, the two parties amicably settled the issue and sought for quashing of the cases. Their advocates argued that since the matter had been resolved among them and since the offence committed is private in nature and does not affect society at large, it will be in the interest of justice to quash it.

The prosecution did not object to the court quashing the criminal case either following which the court allowed the petition to be quashed and set aside the charge sheet and the case registered against the accused in the two criminal cases.