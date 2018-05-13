Case of dacoity is well calculated one: Sessions Court

The Sessions Court recently, while deciding on a bail application filed by an accused arrested in a dacoity case, held that these crimes are well-planned and that nature of such offenses are very serious and well-calculated.

The court was hearing a bail application filed by Jitesh Nayak who was arrested in a dacoity case. The bail was denied on the grounds that the "investigation in the matter is still underway and that the court cant keep such a serious offence dangling".

Nayak is accused of robbing a Tardeo resident on March 2, 2018. According to the police, Rita Shroff, 69, was alone at her residence in Tardeo when Nayak, posing as a delivery man, asked her to open the door under the pretext of delivering a package from 'Dentist India'. When Shroff refused to open the door after checking with her husband about the delivery, Nayak asked for a glass of water. When Shroff opened the door to offer him water, Nayak forcefully entered her house and robbed her.

The accused, in his bail application, said that he was wrongly arrested in the matter and pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution, however, in its reply, claimed that the woman, in the Test Identification Parade (TIP), has identified the role of each of the accused who had entered her house and had committed the crime.

The court, while denying bail to the accused, held, "The accused, along with other accused, were well determined to commit the robbery in the house of a senior citizen. It is a case of a calculated crime. The applicant and others committed the offence with a cool calculation for personal gain and with no regard to the consequences of the community. The investigation is at a crucial stage. It cannot be kept dangling.".

COURT SAYS...

