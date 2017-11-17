Car driver slashes thumb of biker with sword after accident in Kalyan

A youth lost his thumb and suffered severe injuries to ribs and abdomen after the car driver rammed into their two-wheeler and allegedly pulled out a sharp sword to attack the biker and the pillion.

In a shocking case of road rage, a 23-year-old youth was left with a severed thumb and suffered multiple injuries after a car driver allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler and in a fit of rage pulled out a sword and launched an attack.

The Kolshewadi police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the car driver.

Mayur Suryakant (23) the complainant and a resident of Kalyan was on his way towards his residence with his cousin brother Chetan Ghansolkar when a car allegedly driven by Mayur Gaikwad rammed into their two-wheeler on the Kalyan road, said the police.

During a verbal fight, Gaikwad pulled out a sword and attacked Ghansolkar.

"The accused car driver and the biker were blaming each other for the accident. During a heated conversation, the accused went back to his car and brought a sharp sword and slashed the thumb of the biker. The car driver went on to assault the biker leading to multiple injuries," said an officer from Kolshewadi Police Station.

The accused managed to escape after a huge crowd gathered after hearing the commotion.

The police have registered a case under sections 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. "The accused is on the run and we will soon make the arrest in the case," police said.

Sukhada Narkar, Spokesperson for Thane City police department said, "The victim is in a critical state and has been kept under observation. We have detained few associates of the car driver to know about the whereabouts of the accused."