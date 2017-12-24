Call to save Marathi schools from closure

Marathi schools and different organisations came together at a programme here on Saturday to give a call to save Marathi medium schools from closure. Organised by Marathi Abhyas Kendra and DS High School, Sion, for parents and different school managements, educationists who spoke on day one of the two-day meet asked the public to spread the message that Marathi medium schools can sustain and improve admissions.

The meet had speakers who have done well in their career after taking studying in Marathi medium schools. Amol Yadav, a pilot who built six-seater aircraft, Sailee Jadhav, kabbadi champion, Anil Deshpande, mayor of Orlando and alumni of DS High School, were among the prominent personalities who spoke about their success after pursuing studies in Marathi medium schools.

Rajendra Pradhan, president of DS High School, said: "Parents have misconception that if their child goes to Marathi medium school, he/she will not do well in future and will face a lot of challenges. So, they go all the way in borrowing money to put their child in English medium schools."

There were also an interactive session on 'advantages of learning in mother tongue' and lectures on how the parents and teachers can help in development of child's personality, and how value education can be given through activity based programmes. The convention was attended by around 600 parents and educationists.