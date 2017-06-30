Byculla Jail death: Bombay HC asks state if there are any steps taken for safety of inmates

The Bombay High Court on Friday observed that in addition to providing basic facilities in prisons across the state, the government should take steps to improve safety of inmates, in the backdrop of the recent death of Byculla Jail inmate Manjula Shetye.

A division bench of Justice R M Sawant and Justice Sadhana Jadhav, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Shivaji Choudhary Balu, a convict lodged at Pune’s Yerwada prison, highlighting the inhuman conditions, said “Considering the recent incident, the safety of inmates is important.”

The high court has directed the government to reply whether steps are taken to ensure riots don't occur as it did at the Byculla prison. Moreover, another bench which is hearing the petition highlighting lack of facilities in prisons whether it is also considering the safety aspect. If not then government will have to apprise the court to consider the same.

Manjula Shetye was convicted by the Bombay High Court in 2003 on charges of murdering her sister-in-law and was first lodged at Yerwada jail. She was shifted to Byculla prison a month back. Shetye allegedly was assaulted inside the prison and was rushed to JJ hospital for treatment but was declared dead before admission.