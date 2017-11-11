Burnt coaches yet to be moved

More than 48 hours after two coaches of a Monorail caught fire at Mysore Colony station on Thursday morning, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has still not been able to move the charred coaches from the accident spot. This has severely hit the Monorail services and also resulted in the suspension of the service between Wadala and Chembur.

The reason for MMRDA failing to shift the burned train is because the team is still studying to conclude the exact cause of the fire.

"We will probably take the burned Monorail back to the depot on Saturday evening. Two coaches that were burned will be lifted with the help of a crane and the other two coaches will be taken by pushing them with the help of another Monorail," said an MMRDA official.

One Monorail train has a total of four coaches. Meanwhile, MMRDA officials have said that they will approach the insurance company claiming the losses and damages occurred due to the fire.

However, UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, told DNA, "We haven't so far decided about the insurance claims. First priority is to inquire into the cause and be sure about the safety. Services will be started after we get reports about the safety of the trains."

According to MMRDA officials, the services will take time to resume and the team is currently trying to identify the cause of the fire. The MMRDA has also said that this incident will affect the second phase of the Monorail, between Wadala and Jacob Circle, which is in its final stages.

Of the total ten trains, six are under maintenance and one caught fire. Ever since the first phase of the monorail was commissioned between Wadala and Chembur, it has been in the news for constant breakdowns.

