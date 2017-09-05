Building proposal department submits report on Chandivali building collapse

On August 26, Krishna Business Park in Chandivali collapsed allegedly due to the weight of the poclains on the building.

The Building Proposals department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted its report on the collapse of Krishna Business Park, an 18-storey building in Chandivali, to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

In the report, the department highlighted that the demolition work of the building was being carried out in an unprofessional way, which led to its collapse.

On August 26, Krishna Business Park in Chandivali collapsed allegedly due to the weight of the poclains on the building. At least seven labours died while several others were injured. A rescue operation was conducted by the fire brigade department and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to officials from the Building Proposals department of BMC, the contractor had used heavy poclain to demolish the building. "The contractor had stationed two heavy poclains on the 11th floor of the building," said an official. "The poclains had already demolised some of the floors, but the building could not sustain the and collapsed."

According to civic officials, Krishna Business Park was developed as an IT Park, but was not successful. Later, the developer applied for changing the building from an IT Park to a commercial zone. The civic body had granted permission. But when this failed to attract business, the developer decided to develop a housing project under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). The Sakinaka police had also asked the BMC and the Slum SRA to submit a detailed report about the incident, after which the police were to make arrests in the case.