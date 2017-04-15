Bombay High Court says no to horse carriages in Panchgani

The Bombay High Court has refused to allow riding of horse carts on a portion of land at the famous tourist spot, Table Land at Panchgani on Tuesday.

A division bench of Justice VM Kanade and Justice CV Bhadang while rejecting the application moved by Table Land Vyapari Association, Panchgani said, "The application is not maintainable since similar prayers were made in the earlier application and by a detailed judgment and order, the said application was dismissed."

The association had moved the application seeking permission to ride horse carts at the northern side of the Table Land as it is much larger than the southern side and is far more scenic.

Senior counsel, Anil Sakhare appearing for the association said, "We sort permission to allow a horse cart racing track on the plateau. Since horses are allowed, we had sought directions to the Panchgani Hill Station Municipal Council to allow horse carts." However, the plea was opposed by Bombay Environment Action Group, claiming that similar reliefs have been turned down

earlier.

Horse buggies and horses were banned from riding on the ecologically sensitive declared northern side of the Panchgani Table Land, after orders were passed by the High court in 2006. The court had then also suggested several measures be implemented such as putting up barricades to prevent entry of any vehicles on the Table Land, and restraining putting up of shops on the plateau.