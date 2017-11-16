Bombay High Court restricts BMC from taking action against DJ Suketu

The corporation for a period of three weeks and disposed of the petition filed by Mrs Nayna Radia, challenging the notice issued by the civic body seeking demolition of the structures and vacating of the premises

The Bombay High Court has restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from taking any coercive action against famous DJ Suketu Radia, who is occupying a premises below the Mahalaxmi bridge, which is being used as a studio for dance and music.

A division bench of Justice Vasanti Naik and Justice Riyaz Chagla has restrained the corporation for a period of three weeks and disposed of the petition filed by Mrs Nayna Radia, challenging the notice issued by the civic body seeking demolition of the structures and vacating of the premises.

As per advocate Joel Carlos appearing for the petitioners, the corporation's action followed the assumption that an illegal tenancy was created which is in breach of the Vacant Land Tenancy Agreement. On the contrary, the corporation has failed to appreciate that the premises is occupied by heirs of the original tenant, KL Ganatra. The plea states that in his will, which is probated, the premises is bequeathed to his legal heirs, who are the petitioners before the court.

As per records, in the year 1950, the corporation had allowed Ganatra to use the vacant land under an agreement. However, in 2015, the civic body sent a notice to the deceased, Ganatra, who died in 1989, alleging that there was a breach of terms and conditions of the agreement. The petitioners responded to the notice, but no response came from the corporation.

Later in October, an official visited the premises and orally told the representative of the petitioners that action would be taken. Following this, the petitioners approached the high court.

