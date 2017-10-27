Bombay High Court pulls up CR over Parsik tunnel repair work completion

The Bombay High Court asked the Central Railways to file an affidavit indicating by when repair work on the Parsik tunnel would be completed

Observing that authorities keep passing the buck amongst themselves, and that repair works should be completed before any untoward incidents occur, the Bombay High Court asked the Central Railways to file an affidavit indicating by when repair work on the Parsik tunnel would be completed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjulla Chellur and Justice NM Jamdar gave the direction while hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the dangers posed due to the shanties above the tunnel through which local and outstation trains pass at high speed. In July, the judges had directed the authorities to carry out repair works in and around the tunnel after encroachers were evicted from there.

The court has posted the hearing on the petition for next month, "Since the stage of repairs is relevant to consider the grievance raised in the matter, we direct railway authorities to place on record the progress made with regard to this. The authorities will also have to spell out the exact time required for completion of the repairs. They must also place on record the hurdles they are facing in completing the repair work."

Earlier, the High Court had stayed the removal of the shanties by staying the eviction notice issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation. Following this, the government and Central Railways moved the court seeking to vacate the stay, which was granted.

There has been a tussle among authorities on who would rehabilitate the eligible slum dwellers. Central Railways says the land on top of the tunnel is forest land, and thus state government is responsible.

However, the government says it has to be done by the corporation.

The tunnel, that cuts right through Parsik Hill in Thane, is an important link for the Central Railways' suburban and long distance line, connecting Thane to Kalyan.

PASSING THE BUCK