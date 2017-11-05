Bombay High Court gets its own crèche

Speaking at the inauguration of a crèche at the Bombay High Court for women court staff and lawyers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured those in attendance that a bigger space for the court had been identified, and that "Mumbai will soon have a new High Court." The crèche was inaugurated by Dipak Misra, the Chief Justice of India.

Besides the inauguration of the crèche, a ceremony to mark the laying of the foundation stone for an alternate dispute resolution centre in the High Court, in order to address and solve the problems of the common man at a faster pace, was also held on Saturday afternoon.

Also, present for the ceremony were Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dr Justice Manjula Chellur and advocate Rajiv Chavan, the president of Bar Association of Western India, and other dignitaries.

"No doubt the structure is a majestic one, but there are instances where the roof, the wall as well as the ceiling of the court has come down," said Chavan, putting forth the condition of the High Court structure before the panel.

Chief Minister Fadnavis informed the panel that a new location for the Bombay HC to has been finalised. "We have also given a timeline to Chief Justice Manjula Chellur for the same. Please be assured, we all love this historical place, but soon there will be a new Bombay High Court," Fadnavis said.

The crèche has been set up to aide women lawyers as well as court staffers when they appear before the court for arguments. The resolution centre is for dealing with the matters of the common man, where aggrieved parties can opt for settlement with speedy judgements.