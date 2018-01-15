Boat owner, son face stringent charges

The Palghar police have added the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder to their case against the owner of Dahanu chi Rani that capsized on Saturday, killing three girl students. A court on Sunday remanded the accused in police custody till January 19.

According to the police, accused boat owner Dhiraj Hambire and his son Parth allegedly caused the deaths. Investigation has shown that that they did not provided any life jackets. Also, the navigator, another accused, and the crew jumped off the boat without saving the passengers.

"We want to take official confirmation from Maharashtra Maritime Board. We have taken a strict stand on the accused by applying section 304(culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code," said an officer.

On Sunday, Dahanu Court remanded two accused in police custody upto January 19.on grounds that the accused being responsible for navigating and owning the boat.