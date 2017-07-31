BMW rams into tempo at Parle, kills driver on the spot

The police revealed that the car driver was allegedly speeding when he lost control and rammed into the tempo

On Sunday morning, the Vile Parle police arrested a Juhu resident after his car crashed into an oncoming tempo killing its driver on the spot. The police revealed that the car driver was allegedly speeding when he lost control and rammed into the tempo.

According to police, Rajiv Shah, 47, a businessman, was on his way towards his residence at around 5 am in his white BMW when he crashed into a tempo near Parleshwar Temple at Vile Parle killing tempo driver Sunil Jaiswal and injuring cleaner Rajesh Jaiswal, a Sion resident, who was seated next to him.

"The car driver was speeding and he did not see the tempo which was oncoming. The tempo driver sustained multiple injuries and was pulled out from the tempo with the help of locals," said a Vile Parle police officer.