BMS paper leak: Police hunt culprits

Vishal Bagul would charge Rs 10,000 per paper and had started laying down the groundwork for the leak from Diwali

The Amboli police probing the paper leak racket are on the lookout for three more agents who they suspect to be instrumental in the case of a Mumbai University third-year Bachelor of Management Studies question paper.

The police suspect that the college technician, Vishal Bagul, who leaked the paper, has sent the question papers to few more agents. They have come across a suspicious email sent by Bagul. Apart from identifying three more agents involved in the racket, police have come across information that the accused has leaked nine papers in the past and has made lakhs of rupees by selling them.

"Bagul would charge Rs 10,000 per paper and had started laying down the groundwork for the leak from Diwali. He has been working with the college since 2008, and was aware that the university sends a password to the college principal, and also the technical coordinator working at the institution who downloads the question papers two hours before the exam. The computer servers were linked, so he copied the saved papers from the folder and sent them to his mailbox, and later to the agents," said a police officer.

On Friday, a team led by police Inspector Daya Nayak had arrested ten persons, including a technician working at the college in Kandivli, and six students for allegedly leaking the question paper of the third-year Bachelor of Management Studies exam.

THE CASE