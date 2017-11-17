BMS paper leak: Plaint filed against student

A day after a third-year BMS paper under the University of Mumbai was reportedly doing the rounds on WhatsApp minutes before the examination, a student at an Andheri college was found with a copy of the 'Marketting E-commerce and Digital Marketing' paper minutes after the exam began on Thursday.

The third-year BMS student, who was writing her paper at MVM college of Commerce in Andheri West, was found with a copy of the paper in her mobile phone at 11.45 am by one of the junior supervisors at the college. As per the official press statement issued by the university, a team of university officials visited the college and directed the college authorities to register a complaint in the issue.

Bharat Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector, Amboli Police station under whose jurisdiction the college falls, said the police are investigating. "We have received a complaint from the college and are looking into it. So far, we cannot ascertain anything as preliminary investigation is on" added Gaikwad.

Despite several reports of BMS papers doing the rounds on social media, the varsity maintained its stand that its paper delivery system was tamper-proof.

Tamper-proof

The university said that it sends question papers to affiliated colleges via Digital Exam Paper Delivery System in which the paper gets a watermark of the college that downloads it making the system secure.