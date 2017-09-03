BMC to start quality audits for health and education departments

The auditor department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start quality auditing of the civic education and health departments to make officials of these two departments more accountable while taking financial decisions. Several queries from the auditor department are pending in these two departments for the past several years.

According to officials from the auditor department, the BMC’s health department alone has not responded to around 3,500 queries which have been pending for the last five to six years.

Suresh Bansode, chief auditor of BMC said, “We will soon do away with the old system of auditing in order to make officials responsible while taking any financial decision.”

He added that in the old system, the department used to only submit bills of payment or purchase. But now while making any purchase the concerned department has to ensure the quality of the products being bought.

The education department of the BMC provides educational kits to lakhs of students. From uniforms to raincoats, the kit consists of around 27 different items. “We have decided to check the material provided by the contractor. We will send the supplied material to the lab to check for quality,” said Bansode.

He added that it was observed that contractor had supplied substandard material after getting orders.

At present, the material which given to students are first sent to the laboratory for quality check. After getting quality clearance, the contractors are given orders to supply. However, the contractor after getting a clearance from the laboratory supplied substandard material.