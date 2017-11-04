BMC to start pay-&-park near Mumbadevi temple

In order to manage traffic problems and double parking issues near the Mumbadevi Temple in South Mumbai, the Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start a pay-and-park facility at a ground behind the temple.

The civic body, which will run the pay-and-park facility itself, has already levelled the ground for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The area near the temple such as Daginabazar in Kalbadevi sees huge traffic chaos most of the time. The condition deteriorates during peak hours when even walking on the footpath becomes difficult. According to civic officials, the area sees huge footfall for trade-related activities and also those visiting the temple. “There is a big problem of double parking and this can be solved by providing parking facilities,” said a civic official from BMC’s C ward (Dongri, Grant Road).

The open plot where the pay-and-park facility will come up is located behind the Mumbadevi temple.

“The size of the plot is around 8,000 sq metre while the civic body will utilise only half of it for the pay-and-park facility,” said the official, adding that the ground had already been levelled.

The parking along the road near the temple was closed after the bomb blast. “As vehicles cannot be parked along the road near the temple, vehicles are parked on the adjoining roads,” the official said.

“The pay-and-park will be run by the civic body and we will get the pay-and-park receipt in a fortnight to start the facility,” said the official.

Residents, as well as shop owners, have welcomed the civic body’s decision to create a parking facility in the area.

“Roads are jammed most of the time as there is no designated parking lot in the area. This facility will provide relief from double parking,” said Suraj Parekh, a trader from the area.

ON THE CARDS