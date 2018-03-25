BMC to snuff out illegal godowns

In the wake of a series of fires in godowns in the city over the past couple of months, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has directed the seven zonal Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMC) to file a report on the number of godowns in their areas and the material stored in them. After the reports are submitted on April 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin a 15-day special inspection drive of the godowns to check if the units are following fire safety norms. Those found violating norms will be taken to court, informed a BMC official.

"According to the BMC Act (Section 394), the owners have to obtain a trade and storage license for using the structure as a godown. It needs to be checked if the godowns are storing combustible material and if it is within the prescribed quantity. If the quantity of the stored combustible material exceeds the limit, the owners will be taken to court," said Bharat Marathe, DMC. Areas like Sakinaka and Mankhurd, where major fires in godowns broke recently, fall under Marathe's jurisdiction.

While Maratha accepted that there are several illegally constructed godowns in Govandi, Mankhurd and Sakinaka, taking action against them will be time-consuming as many of them fall under the Collector's land. "In such cases, we will forward our inspection report with a notice to the deputy collector. The removal of encroachment department of the Collector's Office is the authority to take further legal action against these godowns," said Marathe.

TIMELINE SERIES OF MAJOR FIRES

March 19: A major fire broke out in an area of 100x100 sq ft in Maharashtra Compound in Baiganwadi in Govandi which led to godowns of tiles, garments and wooden furniture catching a level 3 fire. At least 25 people were rescued.

March 6: A major fire in a godown in Kala Chowki's Eastern Metal Company compound, which housed electric items and computers, escalated rapidly due to the storage of excessive ghee and oil in the shed next to it. Around 200 people were rescued from adjoining buildings. The fire was confined to godowns containing packaging materials, paint containers and paper rolls, gas cylinders, ceramic furniture, etc.

March 3: A major fire broke out in a 12,000 sq ft industrial area on Khairani Road in Sakinaka which took the fire brigade 12 hours to bring under control.

February 15: A level 2 fire broke out in Mittal Industrial Estate on Andheri-Kurla Road, killing one. The fire was confined within a 300 sq metre godown of a ground-plus-three-storied building. Plastic material and electrical wiring were gutted in the fire.

February 11: A major fire in a scrap yard in Mankhurd Mandala gutted 50 to 60 commercial structures, most of which were temporary and had huge quantities of combustible material stored in them such as oil, chemicals, plastic drums, bottles, electric wiring, plywood, etc.