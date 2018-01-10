BMC to crack whip on illegal gold units

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon launch a major drive against the gold units operating in the congested Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar areas under the provisions of Maharashtra Fire Prevention & Life Safety Act and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. BMC plans to direct the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to take stern action against gold units for emitting toxic fumes.

BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner, on condition of anonymity, told DNA, "The proposed action will include demolition of illegal and unauthorised structures, disconnect water and electricity supply. It will be along the lines of one which was undertaken by BMC after a fire broke in two pubs at Kamala Mills compound. BMC has acted upon these complaints and taken action against some gold units. However, they have restarted their operations,'' he said.

"In the first phase, the civic body will remove illegal structures and chimneys. But shifting these units out of C ward will be a lengthy exercise. This will be possible after the state government allocates some alternative location which could be in the adjoining Thane or Raigad districts,'' he added.

According to BJP's legislator from Colaba constituency, Raj Purohit, "These units clock an annual turnover of over Rs 1 lakh crore. Not all units are using gas or acid or wax as some are engaged in processing work. The government will have to quickly find out an alternative place for them.'' He cautioned that the state may lose these units if they go out of Maharashtra.