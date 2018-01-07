Trending#

BMC sacks 4 engineers in roads scam

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sacked four engineers, including a deputy chief engineer from the Road department, after they were found guilty of a Rs 350 crore road repair scam. The four officials — deputy chief engineer T N Kumar, assistant engineer Umesh Bapat, sub-engineer D N Nagarsoge and Sub engineer (road) S B Gade – showed highest level of dereliction of duty.

 
Former mayor Snehal Ambekar had complained about shoddy road repair work and in 2015, BMC ordered inspection of 34 roads. Early this year, BMC blacklisted six contractors for seven years after they were found guilty of carrying out shoddy work.

 
BMC chief Ajoy Mehta had set up an inquiry committee, headed by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Bambale. It's details roles of every engineer involved in the scam. Later, Mehta asked the enquiry committee to categorise each engineer's role as per seriousness of offence.

 
 

    
   
