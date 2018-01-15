BMC plans to do away manual lodging of complaints about illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to do away of present system of receiving complaints offline pertaining to illegal constructions in the city. The civic body will make only online system to lodge complaints.

The civic body believes that the step will discourage professional complainants to come up again and again to lodge complaints for their own benefits. After the Kamla Mill Fire wherein 14 people killed, the civic chief Ajoy Mehta had alleged that there was a nexus of professional complaints and a section of civic officials wherein the complainants with vested interest file complaints to extort money from illegal doers.

According to official from the Removal of Encroachment (RE) department of BMC, at present they receive maximum number of complaints through offline or in manually. "As mentioning Aadhaar and mobile number is mandatory while lodging complaints online, we can keep track about people's nature of complaint and frequency easily," said the official. However, the plan is at a very initial stage and it will take time to get implemented. "We know that a section of people are not comfortable with online system and they need time to shift," said the official, adding that in days to come, the online system will be available.

Early this week, the BMC Ajoy Mehta directed all seven zonal deputy municipal commissioners (DMC) to carry out investigation against officials from the Fire, Health, and Building and Factory departments and check whether they are in cahoots with people who file RTI applications to extort hoteliers, businessmen or residents who are found to be breaching norms.

In the last two days, the BMC has carried out demolition drive against hotels across the city that were found flouting fire and other safety norms for a long time.

Since officials from the Fire, Health and Building and Factory departments did not take any action, these hotels continue to flourish for a long time.

Mehta asked the seven DMCs to investigate how many of them had a nexus with people who lodge complainants just to extort money from violators. The civic chief has not given a deadline to the DMCs.