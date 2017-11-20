BMC identifies link road, to connect Andheri Stn, WEH

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon connect Nagardas Road with Andheri Subway in Andheri (E) a month after it traced a missing link road connecting the two roads. This bodes well for motorists travelling from Andheri railway station to Western Express Highway throwing open more travel route options for them.

The civic body had demolished around 10 to 15 structures last week to create a new road to improve road connectivity and reduce traffic from other roads.

BMC's K East ward that includes Andheri and Vile Parle had traced the missing link early this month.

Devendra Jain, assistant commissioner of K/East ward said, "Nagardas Road and Andheri Subway could not be connected due to the existence of some shops. However, in order to release pressure from other roads leading to the highway from Andheri (E) railway station, the BMC decided to connect the missing link."

According to Jain, even the proposed Development Plan 2014-34 includes a provision of connecting Nagardas Road to Andheri Subway. Traffic coming from the Andheri Subway can enter Nagardas Road after taking a right turn near Amar Tarun building to reach the Western Express Highway.

"The new link will help ease the traffic flow moving towards Kurla," said Jain, adding that there is heavy traffic during peak hours due to unavailability of such link roads.

The BMC has said that it will rehabilitate the people affected. "We will give alternate land to affected people as per the existing rehabilitation policy," said Vinay More, another civic official of the K East ward.

Jain said that the civic body will soon construct the patch after removing the structures. "The process of laying out the road will be completed in a fortnight," added Jain.

Pradip Waghmare, a resident of Kurla said, "This new link will help us to save at least 20 to 30 minutes during peak hours as we have to take a long route to enter Nagardas Road to move towards Western Express Highway."