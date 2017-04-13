BMC gets 3 months to rework on Bandra Fort revamp plan

It is a Grade 1 heritage structure and the buffer area comes under the proposed promenade. BMC needs to rework the plan: Heritage Committee official

After the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) raised its objections to BMC's ambitious project of beautification of the Bandra Fort precinct, the proposal has now been referred back to the municipal architect for revisions. The proposal was sent back by the H-west ward of the BMC, on instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

A revised proposal that meets all the conditions stipulated by the heritage committee is expected to be presented by the municipal architect to the MHCC in the next three months' time. The Bandra Fort beautification project which has a Rs 1 crore proposed budget provision includes key features like a six meter wide promenade with walk-way and a cycling track connecting the fort to the Bandra Worli Sea link. Two plots adjoining the fort, of 25,000 sq mt area, will be utilised to make the fort precinct a tourist spot.

The proposed promenade was meant to be built around the historic fort, but the heritage committee is not willing to allow the civic body to use the rocky patch between the fort and the sea as it feels it may spoil its heritage charm.

The objective is to increase the connectivity to the proposed cycling track and walk-way around the fort precinct. However, the heritage norms may force the BMC to divert the cycling track. "It is a Grade 1 heritage structure and the buffer area comes under the proposed promenade. BMC has to rework the plan," said a heritage committee official.