BMC general body meet to decide on Vikhroli ROB

Construction of a rail overbridge (ROB) to link east and west sides of the central suburb of Vikhroli will commence soon with the concerned proposal slated to come up in the civic general body meeting this month. The project has been pending for almost 10 years due to litigation over land acquisition.

"The proposal will be tabled before the BMC standing committee on Wednesday to kick-start the work," said an official. After the general body's consent, the ROB will be completed in 18 months.

The ROB over level crossing number 14C was planned in 2007 by MUTP and MMRDA. Later, the project was handed over to the BMC. The civic body had submitted the general arrangement drawing (GAD) to Central Railway and got the approval. But due to land acquisition issues with a private party, the work could not be taken up.

The length of the bridge will be 566 metre and the estimated cost is Rs 45.77 crore.

The BMC got the Supreme Court's permission to start the work earlier this year.

"In the absence of an ROB, we are forced to take the Ghatkopar or Kanjurmarg route to go to either side of Vikhroli, and this consumes more time,"said Anil Sinha, a resident of Vikhroli.