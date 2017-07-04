BMC garbage truck driver kills 10-year-old boy, held

After the accident the accused Hanif Shaikh fled from the spot with out stopping fearing to get thrashed from locals

The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested a driver of a garbage truck of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly causing death of a 10-year-old boy due to rash and negligent driving on Sunday at Govandi in Mumbai. The victim's two brothers were also injured in the accident.

According to the police, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a BMC garbage truck near Pratik Nagar in Govandi when The victim and his friend were on a handcart on Sunday night around 10:30, when the deceased with his brother and uncle were returning home. The police said,both the boys were on top of the handcart pulled by their uncle when the speeding truck came in and hit the cart recklessly injuring others.

The victim identified as Mohsin Shaikh (10) got hit by the truck's rod resulting in on the spot death. After the accident the accused Hanif Shaikh fled from the spot with out stopping fearing to get thrashed from locals. The victims were immediately rushed to Rajawadi where Mohsin was declared dead on arrival while others were discharged after the treatment. "We have arrested Shaikh from his house after registering the case against him. We have charged him for causing death due to negligence, rash driving and others," said Bhimashankar Dhole, Senior Police Inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station.