BMC breached principles of law: MHADA

Boosted by a letter from MHADA saying BMC had acted against the principles of law, upset Kalina residents said they would approach the state government to complain that authorities are not fulfilling their duty in shutting down a transit accommodation that has outlived its purpose.

The residents have demanded that a transit accommodation in Kalina to be demolished because it is on a plot that is reserved as open space. On May 22, DNA had reported that residents had served a legal notice on MHADA over the delay in giving them the land. MHADA had allotted the land measuring over 21,000 sq ft to a society.

In a letter dated October 23, MHADA has told Voice of Kalina, an ALM which has taken up the issue, that it has sealed 28 of 30 tenements based on their complaint.

MHADA added that it is now up to the BMC to move against the transit accommodation.

"In the present case, it is the planning authority which itself has acted in breach of the principles of law. We hence direct the state government to consider this aspect of the matter as part of its overall control," the letter said.

"This is like one authority pushing things on the other. We have been complaining to the BMC also about it but there was no action.

MHADA cannot just shirk responsibility because, at the end of the day, it is their land. They should have also marked the letter to BMC besides sending it to housing department," said Clarence Pinto, member of Voice of Kalina.

