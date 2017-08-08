BMC beautifies space under JJ flyover

It took up the work to provide for a permanent solution to keep anti-social elements at bay

The B ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has carried out development and beautification of central medians or bays beneath the JJ flyover on Mohammad Ali Road and Ibrahim Rahimtullah Road. The bay is the space between two pillars under a flyover. The work has been carried out in 34 of the proposed 40 bays, and it has not only removed the possibility encroachment by anti-social elements but also helped in smooth flow of traffic.

The ward office carried out the work with its own funds including that from the corporate social responsibility (CSR). However, development of the remaining six bays has slowed down due to unavailability of fund.

A stretch of around 1 km from JJ Hospital junction to Crawford Market beneath the flyover was encroached by migrant workers, and this was posing a hurdle in smooth flow of traffic. Despite repeated removal, these workers used to come back. Atul Kolhe, assistant engineer (Maintenance) of B ward, said, “During anti-encroachment drive, a woman tried to throw chilli powder, but the police prevented her from doing it.”

Udaykumar Shiroorkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, said, “We were looking for a permanent solution, and then we got direction from the civic chief on beautification works in the ward.”

The ward offices interacted with corporates as well as corporators and looked for other source of funds. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust came forward and developed eight bays at its own cost. The B ward office claims this is an achievement for them as no corporate wants to work under CSR in B ward. “The trust is run by the Saifee Burhani group, and we are happy that beautification work was under the CSR fund,” said Shiroorkar. He added that corporators have also come forward for the beautification work.

Now, the ward needs around Rs 70 lakh for pending six bays. “We are looking for funds,” said Shiroorkar.