BMC allows Mumbai Marathon

As an interim measure, the Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow the Mumbai Marathon to take place if organisers paid a portion of the fee demanded by the civic body by Monday.In a demand notice issued by the license department of the BMC, the organiser was asked to pay Rs 3.66 crore as advertisement fees, ground rent and security deposit.

Kiran Dighaokar, assistant commissioner of A ward (Churchgate and CST), said that he has not seen the court order copy, however, the civic administration has already given permission to hold the event on January 11, on the condition that the organiser has to pay charges in advance for this year's event.

Dighavkar said that Procam International, the organiser had sought permission for the event in October last year. However, the A ward of BMC had asked the organiser to pay Rs 2.74 crore as advertisement and ground charges for the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017 which they had not paid despite repeated reminders. The organiser sought permission from the BMC to hold the day-long event and put up advertisements and hoardings across the city from January 15-21.

After the BMC refused to grant permission, the organiser had approached the high court in September, alleging that the BMC was demanding an exorbitant fee for the marathon.

Dighavkar said that they had never denied him permission. "We had only said that after dues are paid, application will be processed," he said.

Now, the organiser of Mumbai Marathon has to pay Rs 1.05 crore—Rs 79 lakh towards the rent of the land and Rs 26 lakh as security deposit, by January 15.

Pause in run