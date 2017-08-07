BEST workers on strike today

The entire fleet of 3,700 BEST buses will stay off the roads on Monday as BEST workers on Sunday evening declared a strike.

During negotiations on Sunday, BEST General Manager Surendra Bagde, said, "We will disburse their salaries by the 10th of every month." But the workers were not convinced. As BEST Workers Union, BEST Kamgar Sena and other unions across political party lines go on strike, along with 36,000 employees, the administration of BEST Undertaking is considering enforcing Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2011 on the workers.

Around 30 lakh people use the red-hued BEST buses daily. With the buses staying off the roads, suburban local trains are likely to see more crowds and auto rickshaws and taxis will be more in demand.

"We have asked private bus owners to ferry people at nominal rates and urged motorists to opt for car-pooling," said an official from the Transport Department.

After the meetings among the BEST, BMC, Mayor and even unions over the last two days failed, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, had a brief meeting with the authorities, but the stalemate continued. A meeting that was held at the Mayor's bungalow on Sunday ended without consequence.

"We want the BMC to give us in writing that they will ensure that BEST employees will get their salaries on the 10th of every month and they take responsibility for the same," said Shashank Rao, president, BEST Workers Union.

In its budget, BEST posted its losses at Rs 565 crore. "Even now, the administration owes Rs 600 crore to BMC and Rs 1,700 crore to other financial institutions and banks from whom they have taken money," said S Ganacharya, BEST Committee member.

The BEST administration is looking at enforcing MESMA, an internal notification that states that electricity and transport are essential services, so employees will render themselves liable for stern disciplinary action.

"They cannot threaten us with MESMA. We will not withdraw the strike," said Suhas Samant, union leader, BEST Kamgar Sena.

The BMC has categorically stated that it is the BEST's responsibility to wade through their financial crises. Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Sunday urged the unions to withdraw their decision to go on strike.

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta said, "I want a concrete plan from the BEST administration on how they will improve their revenue inflow."

Mehta added that the BEST is demanding Rs 2,000 crore financial help from the BMC, but they have no plans on the recovery of losses. "In such a scenario, if I set out to help them for the next five years, I will need to spend Rs 10,000 crore of Mumbai tax payers' money. It is be a debatable issue if BMC should annually help BEST," Mehta added.