BEST staff to go on hunger strike

From Tuesday, BEST bus services may be affected as the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking union plans to go on a chain hunger strike to protest against their management and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for failure to improve the company's financial status. A total of 42,000 employees have not been receiving salaries on time for the last few months.

BEST General Manager Surendra Bagade and Committee Chairman Shiv Sena corporator Anil Kokil had several meetings with BMC chief Ajoy Mehta for advance funding of Rs 1,000 crore or to waive of Rs 1,600 loan given by the BMC. The BEST had repayed part of the loan and over Rs 600 crore is yet to be paid. But, the meetings did not succeed.