Baseline exams: City schools fear paper leaks

With the baseline exams approaching in September, teachers and principals are now worried about paper leaks as the state education department has allowed schools with two shifts to conduct the exams in their respective sessions.

In a circular dated August 10, schools were asked to conduct the baseline examinations for the first language, mathematics and science between September 7 and 12 in their respective schools, between 11 am and 1 pm. The circular, however, stated that "principals of schools which have two sessions should devise a timetable to ensure that the exam would be conducted smoothly". With the department allowing schools to conduct the exam in two shifts, principals are now worried about paper leaks and malpractices.

"Most schools in Mumbai run in two sessions. While some schools conduct classes for the primary section in the first half, others have the secondary section at that point. If the exam is not conducted at the same time, there is a huge risk of paper leaks and the purpose of testing the student's ability would be lost," said Rajesh Pandya, Vice President, Teachers Democratic Front and a teacher at Fatimadevi English School in Malad. In April 2017, papers of the baseline exams were reportedly leaked before the examination as students were found buying the papers in various schools across the city.

Officials from the state education department, however, said that the principals were responsible to make sure that such incidents are avoided. "The circular clearly lists out some precautions that schools need to take to avoid such incidents," said an official.

