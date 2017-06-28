Bandra-Versova Sea Link to have 28-yr toll

While work on the city’s second sea link between Bandra and Versova is expected to commence by year end, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has said that motorists would have to pay toll for 28 years from the year by which the sea link is ready for public use.

The 9.5-km-long sea link will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7,500 crore and to make the project financially viable the projects concession period would be for 28 years that means the sea link being tollable for 28 years.

Similarly, for Bandra Worli Sea-Link too motorists were to pay toll for 30 years from 2009-2039 but the same was extended up to 2059 recently to fund the construction of Bandra Versova Sea-Link.

Kiran Kurundkar, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC, said, “We have already proposed to the state government to have concession period for the Bandra Versvoa Sea Link to be for 28 years. The second sea link of the city is expected to be ready by 2020 which means it will be tollable up to 2048.