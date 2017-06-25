B Ward staff to get personal lal batti

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) B Ward has gone hi-tech by giving LED name tags to its junior overseers (JO) and cleaning staff. The staff will wear tags on their shirt during duty hours. The initiative has been taken to stop open defaecation and littering in the ward.

Udaykumar Shiroorkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, B Ward, said, "The LED name tags will display messages on cleanliness and the staff will wear them during duty hours."

The motive behind the initiative is to inform people about the presence of civic officials around them, which might demotivate them from defecating in the open. "We have seen people throw garbage while walking assuming that nobody will stop them," said Shiroorkar. These tags will be visible from a distance and people will rethink littering places.

The staff, who will bear the electronic tags, will also carry a fine receipt book. "We have authorised our officials to fine the offenders," said Shiroorkar, adding there would be no leniency in slapping fines.

At present, the ward office is buying around 100 such pieces, each one will cost around Rs1,000. "We can feed messages in the electronic kit as per our need through a computer," said Shiroorkar.

This year, the BMC plummeted to 29th rank from its last year's 10th rank in the cleanliness survey conducted by the Central Government. A senior civic official, who is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission said, "There is a clear indication from top senior officials to maintain cleanliness in every ward, and this should be a round-the-year practice instead of just during surveys."

Clean mumbai

BMC’s B Ward office has begun giving LED name tags to its cleaning staff.

The motive behind the initiative is to demotivate people from littering, defeacating in the open.

All tags will display a message on staying clean.