Arrested MLA Ramesh Kadam to be shifted to Thane prison

A sessions court presided over by judge Govind Sanap, on Thursday, directed that arrested Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam be shifted to Thane prison after the Byculla prison staff had pleaded for his transfer alleging that he is a trouble-maker in the jail.

The court held that as there are differences between the jail staff and Kadam, and the same has been noticed by the High court too, it would be appropriate to shift Kadam. The court has instructed the jail authorities to take proper care of his safety and security along with his health in Thane prison. The court meanwhile had rejected the applications filed by Kadam in connection to several security lapses in the Byculla jail, on the grounds that there was no substance in the complaint.

The Byculla jail, in September 2017, had approached the jail seeking the transfer of Kadam. Byculla jail Superintendent Aurna Mugutrao's in her affidavit had claimed, "Ramesh Kadam was influencing other inmates and was forming a group in the jail, which is obviously a threat to the inmates as well as the jail administration. Various instances of Kadam's misbehaviour have been set out. In fact, it is noted that when a judge of the Mumbai sessions court, as per the directions issued in this PIL, visited Byculla jail, Kadam misbehaved with the judge."

The court held that the plea made by the jail officials is accepted and since Kadam is a threat, he will be shifted to Thane prison.