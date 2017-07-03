Are their drugs in your paan? Cops to find out

The letter states that drugs like opium, which are highly addictive, are being used to get customers addicted

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police is probing a complaint that claims the paan and chai city vendors are serving are drug-laced. The letter states that drugs like opium, which are highly addictive, are being used to get customers addicted.

Santosh Gholap, an RTI activist, had bought a paan from a vendor in DN Nagar, Andheri West. After consuming it, he felt drowsy and got a headache. It is then that he inquired and learned that the vendor adds opium to the beetle leaves.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti Narcotics Cell, Gholap claimed that paan vendors are adding drugs in catechu and kimam (ingredients added to a paan) and has demanded action against them.

"I have complained against vendors who are selling drug-laced products to unsuspecting customers just for business' sake. These become addictive, and soon, people become frequenting them, which augments their sale," Gholap said.

"Such tactics to increase the business is very harmful as the consumer is unaware of the drug. The Anti Narcotics Cell should seize the samples from the shop and conduct a check to nip the issue at the earliest," said Gholap.

Dr. Harish Shetty, psychiatrist, said, "Opium or any other drug has its own side effects. Opium is addictive and people can grow dependent. Cravings develop in no time, making people addicted. Sudden stoppage can lead to ill health and aggressive behaviour, while long-term use can cause disturbances in behaviour, memory loss, and lack of concentration."

Shivdeep Lande, DCP, Anti Narcotics Cell confirmed that they have received the complaint. "We will probe the incident," he said.