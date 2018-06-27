Another case of harassment reported against Uber

Recent incidents of harassment have raised questions on the safety of availing the service of mobile aggregator cabs, as yet another user tweeted about an unruly Uber driver. The driver allegedly misbehaved with his wife and children.

This is the second such case in the past two days. In the previous case, a woman had physically assaulted her co-passenger.

He tweeted to Uber and Mumbai Police at 10.34 pm, stating: "The driver abused my wife, and asked her to pay extra money. My wife was with my kid and felt unsafe and helpless. Poor and unsafe Uber cab service continue."

The man was unavailable for a comment. Meanwhile, Uber replied to his complaint at 11.06 pm and asked him to raise the issue through the app. Later, even Mumbai Police responded to his tweet.

"This type of behaviour would be in clear violation of our community guidelines. We're looking into the matter," is what the Uber spokesperson said.

They further said that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards any abusive or inappropriate behaviour on their app. "We are equally conscious about drivers on-board. In addition, initiatives like 'Real Time ID Check', further helps eliminate account sharing incidents," Uber's statement added.

The state government, on the other hand, claims that they are helpless. The guidelines to monitor these mobile aggregators through the implementation of BC Khatua committee report is in the Court.

SAFETY A CONCERN