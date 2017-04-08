Another bump on Monorail track?

Pointing to major lapses in the execution of the Monorail project in Mumbai, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state legislature has sought a high-level probe into the execution of the project in Mumbai.

The committee, which is headed by senior Congress MLA Gopaldas Agrawal, has also pointed to the lacunae in the selection of a project management consultant (PMC), violation of contract conditions like the use of inferior quality concrete and the purchase of escalators without issuing tenders.

The report was submitted to the state legislature on Friday.

The around 20-km Jacob Circle-Wadala-Chembur Monorail project was conceived in September 2007 for its ability to manoeuvre crowded and congested areas and to ease traffic congestion and supplement existing mass transport systems. It was awarded in November 2008 to a Larsen & Toubro-Scomi Engineering (LTSE) consortium on a design, build, operate and maintain model at a cost of Rs 2,716 crore for a 19.54-km stretch. This was to be completed by 2010. Presently, the first phase from Chembur to Wadala in operational.

"...the committee has detected that there have been many mistakes and violation of norms while appointing the contractor. It came to the notice of the committee that the MMRDA's officials deliberately overlooked the lapses in the LTSE's working. It is not right for an organisation like the MMRDA to commit such irregularities. In this case, the department must appoint a high-level committee, which will comprise of experts in financial, technical and legal areas, to probe the entire first phase. The terms of reference and the duration of this high-level committee must be decided," the PAC said.

The report observed that there were many violations of the conditions in the first phase of the Monorail project. "Despite this, the MMRDA did not penalise these companies. On the contrary, these companies have filed claims with the MMRDA for certain amounts," the committee said.

The report also pointed to 66 escalators for 17 stations being purchased for Rs 140.04 crore without tenders being floated. "This is a very serious issue and henceforth, the department should not make purchases without issuing tenders," it added. The Jacob Circle-Wadala-Chembur Monorail route will be the first in the country and the second longest in the world.

