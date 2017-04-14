Amar Mahal joint pain: At least a month long wait for the bridge to be fit for use

In the meanwhile, MTP increases manpower at the spot on the occasion of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday

Problems for motorists and the Mumbai Traffic Police will not see an end for at least a month according the a source in the Public Works Department (PWD).On the other hand, the MTP has increased the man power ease the traffic movement on the ocassion of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.

Six days ago ,the Amar-Mahal Junction flyover, Chembur faced a three feet indentation. Is under repair and vehicles are being diverted to other routes to prevent a cave-in.

The PWD has set up of committee which includes experts from IIT Bombay, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, and other bridge experts who are currently studying the issues in the bridge.

Deputy Engineer, Chembur division, Subhash Borse said, “The structure is 22-year-old and made with quadricon technology, which is generally not used in making bridges. However, the company that was involved in making the bridge is not functional any more, which creates a problem for us.”

Speaking about the time which will be taken by the PWD to repair the bridge, a source from PWD said, “It will at least take a month repair the bridge because one joint is affecting another joint as well. We have to check for other fixtures that are needed for the same bridge.”

Due to the damage, the traffic is running at least on a fifteen minutes of delay. To check the traffic congestion, the MTP is using Google Maps. A counter lane on the south bound

On the other hand, the MTP had deployed the Chembur Traffic Division has deployed fifteen traffic marshals and two officers, however on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday, the deployement will be increased. Since Chembur area has several Ambadkar followers, the MTP is taking special measures to make sure that the traffic as well as processions do not pose as a trouble.

Sanjay Khatale, Senior Police Inspector, Chembur Traffic Division said, “Those who have been granted NOCs from the traffic department have been given strict guidelines of not posing as a trouble to the motorists.” Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police, traffic said, “We will be deploying at least 25 traffic marshals to make sure the traffic is smoothe.”