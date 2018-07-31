Agri-expert says 'neglect of sector chief cause of Maratha angst'

Underlining the need for legislation for assured price of farm produce based on input cost, expert Budhajirao Mulik has said that neglect of agriculture over a longer period is the first and foremost reason for present crisis leading to Maratha agitations all over the state. He said that such legislation for milk price would have averted the recent crisis in the milk sector.

During an interview with DNA, Mulik who is an acclaimed agricultural expert said that successive governments are shying away from addressing fundamental questions and are instead treating minor issues as main concerns.

Mulik said that governments have brought down allocation for agriculture with planned allocation coming down from 25 per cent to less than 5 per cent at national level. He said that it was during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Charan Singh that allocation touched the highest for agriculture. The investment in agriculture has come down from over 30 per cent to less than 5 per cent and if share of agriculture in growth has come down to 15 per cent how can Maratha community which is the largest among the farming community in Maharashtra would be happy.

Mulik pointed out that at present, the state always gives a figure of 1.37 crore registered farmers (Khaatedhaarak Shetkari) but this figure is based on 2011 census. He said that going by population growth farmers in Maharashtra are at least 1.50 crore and Marathas constitute 82 per cent of it. Mulik said, it means that there are 1.23 crore Maratha farmers out of which almost 1 crore are small and marginal farmers with land holdings of 2 to 3 acre and they do not have water available for agriculture.

Pointing out that basic necessities in rural areas have also gone up, Mulik said that now a small boy going to village school is seen wearing a tie and uniform. Stating that it is good that education has percolated, he said that at the same time expenditure for parents have gone up which also includes expenditure for health services and clothes too. He also said that despite the increase in cost of living, farmer's income is shrinking and Maharashtra is witnessing suicides.

Stating that reservation demand and subsequent agitations by Maratha community are results of the failure of successive governments to provide minimum support price and assured price for farmers against their produce. He cautioned that Marathas being a warrior community, their demands, if un-addressed, could lead to law and order threats.

Mulik said that if a farmer's income increased, it results in 80 per cent rise in growth of other sectors since agriculture is the only sector which generates employment in the real sense and has continuous consumption leading to continuous production and employment. He said that deploying Robot or mechanised farming is distant in our conditions and that is the reason agriculture can provide employment and growth for other sectors too.