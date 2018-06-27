Age no bar: 70-yr-old donates kidney to son in Mumbai

A 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh with severe renal impairment got a fresh lease of his life after he underwent a kidney transplant at a city hospital. Doctors said his story is inspiring considering that the man received the organ from his mother, who is 70.

The man had been suffering from polycystic kidney for the past three years, a condition where the organ gets enlarged. In this case, each of his kidneys had enlarged to 24 cm as against 9-10 cm in a healthy person.

Ever since his kidneys failed, the factory worker's creatinine levels had touched 9 mg/dL, 15 times higher than the safe limits.

Doctors said only a transplant could bring his life on track.

Unable to see her son's condition, his elderly mother came forward to save his life. They travelled all the way to Mumbai for the transplant at Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle. Both requested the media not to identify them.

Doctors said the expanded kidneys posed a challenge to them as there was barely any space to perform the surgery. With the faulty kidneys removed and a working organ in place, they said, the man would soon be able to lead a normal life.

"Polycystic kidney is an inherited disorder in which clusters of cysts develop in the kidneys. These cysts cause the kidney to swell up. When his mother came forward as a donor, we were a bit apprehensive considering her age. But her willpower to give her son a new lease of life was too strong," said Dr Dr Anup Chaudhari, consultant nephrologist at Nanavati.