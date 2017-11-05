After delay, Powai builder to refund money

A developer who has been in the news for not being able to refund money or handover homes to investors has finally expressed intention to do so. JVPD Properties Private Ltd, who had failed to handover flats to investors for its Mira Road and Powai projects, has given three options to their investors and homebuyers. First, a refund along with an interest at 15 per cent per annum in three years. Second, is to construct apartments with necessary approvals and handover possession of ready apartments, and the final option is to provide homes in projects of other developers.

Few of the aggrieved investors of Powai had even approached the Economic Offences Wing. Seema Saini, one of the affected party who had booked a flat in the developer's project in Powai, said, "An intervention application filed on behalf of Serenity (Powai project) was listed on Wednesday. It was submitted by directors of JVPD, that the company intends to file scheme before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 proposing a scheme giving three options to the homebuyers."

She further said, "There is no immediate favourable order from the homebuyers perspective. There is still no clarity on several issues." According to another affected party, certain investors were given money up to Rs 50,000. Diipesh Bhagtani, director, JVPD Properties Private Ltd, said, "The matter was heard before the Bombay High Court, where we have informed the court that we are in the process of filing the scheme for an arrangement with investors before NCLT. Also, since the last High Court order we have refunded full and part payments to 100 plus investors. I wouldn't like to comment further as the matter is sub judice and we are waiting for an authenticated copy of the order passed by the High Court."